Sports

Smiths Station handles Russell County

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 04:10 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 04:11 PM EDT

Smiths Station -- The Smiths Station Panthers beat the Russell County Warriors 28-9 in their home opener under first-year head coach Mike Glisson.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories