Smiths Station Panthers Unsure About Future

Friday evening the Smiths Station Panthers did play a home double-header against the Theodore Bobcats. Eventually the Panthers won the evening game 3-2 thanks to great pitching from Caden Hare and Gavin Blair. The victory was sweet but head coach Mike Ferry was very unsure about the future of the high school baseball season in Alabama.

“I hope it just lasts for that 3 weeks, and doesn’t get worse than it already is and push us back any further. If it does, it could mean the end of the season. In total like some of the NCAA sports. That would be a really sad and devastating thing for guys who are seniors and have put in 5 years of really tough and hard work every day. For them that’d be tough,” said Panthers Head Baseball Coach Mike Ferry.

The AHSAA will suspend play for 2 and half weeks. After that time the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.