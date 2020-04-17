Source: College football discussing 4 plans for 2020 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As most of the sports world continues to look at options for resuming play, college football officials are making their own plans.

A source tells CBS 42 that Vice President Mike Pence has discussed four options with the NCAA conference commissioners.

The first option assumes that the COVID-19 outbreak is under control, students are back on campus and the season is allowed to start on September 5.

The second option pushes the start date back one month, beginning in early October. The season would finish five weeks later than normal, in late January.

Option three has the season starting around Thanksgiving, with teams playing a 10-game regional schedule. Games would be played between teams that can drive to their locations. It is unclear what a postseason would look like with that model.

Option four is the worst case scenario: the season is cancelled.

As leagues across the sports world continue to look at their options, the question remains about fan safety and whether they’ll be allowed into events.

