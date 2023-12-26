UPDATE: Korey Hernandez, the Eastern Michigan University football player who punched a South Alabama Jaguar, has issued a public statement and an apology.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s Jaguars defeated the Eastern Michigan University Eagles 59-10 on Saturday during the 68 Ventures Bowl.

But the much-anticipated bowl ended with an unexpected brawl, as an EMU player ran up to a USA player after the game and punched him, shocking USA’s band members who were swaying in the stands while playing their instruments.

Several EMU players rushed onto the field and had physical confrontations with USA players, as some onlookers screamed and one yelled, “Are you kidding me? Get out of here!” to the encroaching athletes.

The chaos lasted a few minutes before it subsided, and many people in the crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

On the left, a University of South Alabama band member gasps, and on the right, a brawl breaks out during the 69 Ventures Bowl Saturday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The TikTok user “south_alabamian” posted a video of the incident shortly after the game, with the caption, “No class…” It immediately went viral, garnering 4 million views in 20 hours.

This is a developing story, and few details — such as what led to the initial punch — are known. News 5 will follow this story and provide more information as we learn it.

In the meantime, here’s what we do know: