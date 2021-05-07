 

Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to be held at full capacity

FILE – In this May 17, 2020, file photo, the grandstands are empty at Darlington Raceway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Darlington, S.C. Darlington Raceway officials are excited about hosting the first of two scheduled NASCAR weekends, something the track hadn’t featured since 2004. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will be held at full capacity, according to the raceway.

The Cook Out Southern 500 race weekend is Sept. 4 and 5.

“Our loyal race fans have displayed their passion for NASCAR at Darlington Raceway throughout the pandemic, so this is a key moment in our storied track’s history to fully open our gates once again for the fall race weekend featuring one of the crown jewel races of NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500,” Darlington President Kerry Tharp said. “Thanks to Governor McMaster and his administration for their collaboration in helping us take this step forward together as a state to welcome the best fans in motorsports back home to the track Too Tough To Tame.”

The racetrack said it will work with local and state government and health officials to adjust health and safety protocols as necessary.

Tickets for this weekend are available on the Darlington Raceway website.

