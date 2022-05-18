Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Spencer Greenwave boys basketball team brought home the GHSA Class 4A State Championship back in March. On Tuesday afternoon the team finally got their championship rings. In front of family members, friends and fans the team were presented with individual rings on campus.

When Spencer defeated Westover 62-42 in the championship series, it ended a long time championship drought for Spencer High School. These boys were the first team to bring home a state title since the 1970s. The players fondly remember the historic win in Macon to win it all, but this ceremony made feel very real.



“It feels more realistic now. Like at the beginning when we first won it. I couldn’t believe it. Now I actually believe it and it looks good too. My ring looks perfect,” said freshman guard Tony Montgomery.



Quantavious Allen was the head coach for Spencer team on their championship run, but he will coach at Brookstone next season. He was still so happy for his former team as they got their championship rings.



“It’s a very emotional moment. I’m excited for the guys. I watched these young men progress throughout the season. I saw them become better young men, not only on the court but also in the classroom. Just do wonderful things outside of the game of basketball,” said Allen.



The team was also presented with a banner with a team photo on it that will hang in the Spencer Greenwave gym.