Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Spencer Boys Basketball team held their final practice of the season on Tuesday afternoon. It’s for the final game in the GHSA calendar , the Class 4A State Championship game. Spencer has always been a team that goes deep in the playoffs, but in years past they never punched their ticket to the State Championship Game. This year the Greenwave finally got over the hump.



The players give credit to their intense practices, that at times have lasted hours long. The roster is deep and talented and that forced players to play as hard as they could in those practices to earn playing time during the games.



“I mean it’s a grind. Every day you have to come in and work hard because we have so much talent any body can have a spot open. It just feels good to punch it finally after four years,” said senior guard Kyrie Deas.



This team understand the magnitude of a championship appearance, but the Greenwave have one final goal. Spencer wants to win it all.



“It feels good. You know Spencer is a very good program. Every year they fall short but this year we had our mind on one thing a State Championship,” said junior guard Wy’Darius Scott.

“It feels great honestly. Like every year we came up short and we’re finally here now so there’s only one thing left to do and that’s win it,” said senior shooting guard Randall Dixon.



Spencer will take on Westover for the Class 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex on Wednesday, March 9th. Tip off for the State Title game is set for 7 p.m.