Sports fans, if you’re having trouble watching the game, click here

College Football Fans,

If severe weather coverage forces interruption of the Auburn vs. LSU game today, you can watch the game live online, without weather interruption, by clicking over to https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/sec-live/ .

Cheer on the Auburn Tigers there and stay on top of severe weather by following the WRBL First Alert Weather Team as they track threatening storms.

Download the WRBL News 3 app and the WRBL First Alert Weather app to your phone so you don’t miss the warnings about dangerous weather.

Enjoy the game and stay aware and connected to stay safe.

Thanks!

Your friends at WRBL-TV 3