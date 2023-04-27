COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Since it’s inception, Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts in Midtown has had limited sports options for it’s students, with more focus on it’s Fine Arts programs. The school currently offers Cross Country, Swimming and Tennis. But starting with the 2023-24 school year, students will have the option to play sports not offered by Rainey-McCullers at other school. With RMSOTA being a full magnet school, students will have to play those sports at the school in their designated attendance zone.

