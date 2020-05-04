St. Anne-Pacelli announces plans for Deimel Field renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has announced plans to begin renovations of Deimel Field. The project’s groundbreaking is May 5 at noon.

The renovation plans include installing a new synthetic turf field by FieldTurf, with the field to show the school’s logo and be used for football, soccer, and baseball in the renovation project’s first phase, according to a school spokesperson.

The first phase will also include a new baseball backstop between dugouts, goal posts, soccer goals, a baseball clay mound, foul poles, a home plate, and adding fencing with gates around the field’s perimeter.

The second phase of the project will replace the spectator seating, adding new lighting, and upgrading the concessions stand, as well as putting in new scoreboards and remodeling the restrooms.

According to the school, Phase One will cost $1,353,463 and will be paid for through donations to St. Anne Catholic Church’s and St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s multi-faceted, multi-year “Building on Tradition: A Vision for the Future” Capital Campaign.

The school says that so far, $218,601.50 of the needed $600 for Phase Two has been collected or pledged through donations to the Viking 600 campaign which launched earlier this year.

The Phase One renovation is expected to finish on the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.