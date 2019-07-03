Stars & Stripes Soar To 4-0

Columbus, Georgia – Team USA didn’t disappoint in their second day in the 2019 USA Softball International Cup. In their first match up against China, it wasn’t the bats but the reliable arm of Cat Osterman. The Houston, Texas native proved that she’s still force inside the pitching circle as she struck out 12 batters. Valerie Arioto drove in the only run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. That’s all America needed as they defeated China 1-0.

Team USA squared off against Peru in their second game of the night. The Americans scored early in the top of the 1st inning, but lightning in the area delayed play for over two hours. Once play resumed it was the bats the powered the United States to their 4th win, as they defeated 10-0 for their second consecutive shut out.