Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Spencer High School Boys Basketball team finally reached their ultimate goal this past season. The Greenwave won the Class 4A State Championship over Westover with a 62-42 win. On Thursday there was a massive change in the program since head coach Quantavious Allen is leaving campus.

Coach Allen will take his talents to Brookstone and become the newest head coach for the boys basketball team. According to Brookstone, Coach Allen will join the staff in the upcoming fall.



In his time with Spencer, the Greenwave had an overall record of 30-2. Of course the crowning moment was winning the State Championship. It was the first time Spencer High School has won a GHSA State Championship in any sport since 1973. Coach Allen says he will always appreciate his time at Spencer but the opportunity at Brookstone was one that he couldn’t pass up.



“This was God’s plan. I couldn’t turn down an opportunity to work at Brookstone. As soon as I saw that the job was available I kind of jumped on it. Really I always kind of pictured myself working there. If it sounds crazy, but just coaching against them I was just love the atmosphere. I just felt like it was a great opportunity for not only myself as well as my family and my daughters,” said Coach Allen.



Coach Allen’s daughters will start attending Brookstone in the upcoming fall as well. Head Coach Allen also said he appreciated Joe Kegler and the Spencer High School administration for putting their faith in him.