LUMPKIN, GA (WRBL) – History was made this year at Stewart County, courtesy of Chavondria Crimes’ accomplishments on the track. Crimes started preparing to compete in the school parking lot, because there was no track near the school. But, that did not stop Crime’s determination. Her passion for the sport, and drive for excellence, led her to winning the State 100 meter dash competition. This makes Chavondria the first state champion in school history.

We caught up with Chavondria after a celebration at Stewart County High school. You can see that in the video player above.