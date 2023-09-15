LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) – It was a day of celebration in Lumpkin on Friday, as students from Stewart County Elementary, Middle, and High Schools came out to honor Chavondria Crimes. Crimes won Stewart County’s first state championship earlier this spring, winning the GHSA 1A Division 2 100 meter. Crimes, along with coaches and adminstraion were given their championship rings, celebrating the accomplishment. You can watch our coverage in the video player above, and our full interviews with Crimes and Coach Cleophus Hope below.