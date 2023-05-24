Lumpkin, Ga. (WRBL)- Recent Stewart County High School graduate Chavondria Crimes received a hero’s welcome at her school gym Tuesday. It was appropriate since Crimes made school history for the Knights. She recently won the GHSA State Championship in the 100 meter dash. That is the first GHSA State Championship, in any sport, in Stewart County High School history. The school hosted a champions celebration ceremony so she and the school could honor that accomplishment.

“I still can’t believe it but it feels amazing to be the first person to do it, and I hope that there’s many more that comes after me,” said Crimes.

The track champion only started training for this sport when she was a sophomore. Eventually Crimes won the states biggest prized despite some major hurdles in her way, like not having a track on her school’s campus.

“A lot of schools have a track and I was not afforded that opportunity. To see myself go this far without a track, practicing in the parking lot, where I could have gotten easily injured it just amazes me,” said Crimes.

Through her hard work she went from the school parking lot, and even practicing 45 mintues away at Lakebottom Park in Columbus to the top of the GHSA podium. Chavondria has become more than just an athlete, she’s become an inspiration for her community.

“For them to see who is just like them that can also make it, also did good. It inspires everybody. I told her before that by you winning you’re going to be a mentor to everybody,” said Steward County track head coach Cleofus Hope.

“This is a place where a lot of resources aren’t and a lot of people aren’t as fortunate here. So I feel like me winning the State Title and being able to come back would be the best for me,” said Crimes.



With Chavondria’s talent, she could have gone to other schools. Possibly a place with more resources, but she wanted to stay at Stewart County High School because this is her home.

“I’ve been here since Kindergarten. My mama teaches here, so it’s just a family here. I know everybody so the feeling was unreal like. I know that they love me. I know they care for me,” said Crimes.



Chevondria’s track and field career will continue in the college. Crimes signed a scholarship with Albany State University, where she will also be a cheerleader for the Golden Rams.