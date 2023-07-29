(WRBL) – The Sunbelt Baseball League is down to its final four teams as the playoffs entered the semifinals on Friday night. The top-seeded Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots held serve at home, defeating the Atlanta Blues 7-0. On the road, the Chattahoochee Monsters dropped their series opener to Gainesville, 10-4.

Game 2 for each series takes place on Saturday, with the Hoots on the road, and the Monsters at Golden Park. News 3 will have highlights of the Monsters’ game Saturday night. You can watch the highlights of the Chatt-a-Hoots Game 1 win in the video player above.