Supporting SportsVisions’ Dale Williams

The WRBL News 3 sports team is asking the Valley area to help out with an extended member of our news family. Dale Williams, the father of one of our co-workers at WRBL, is battling for his health.

Williams contracted Covid-19 virus and had to put on a ventilator in the hospital. During this time Dale suffered a stroke, and now he has immobility on the left side of his body. He spent two months in the hospital, and was able to go home. This week Williams has suffered another stroke.

The family set up this GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family cover medical expenses that their insurance can’t cover. The Williams family is asking for donations of any amount.

Here’s a link to the GoFundMe link where you can donate:



https://gofund.me/75e1f5a3



Dale Williams is a signature member of the Chattahoochee Valley sports community. Williams played his high school football for the Hradaway Hawks. After playing under the Friday night lights, Williams continued his career in Athens and suited up for the Georgia Bulldogs. His crowning moment was being part of the 1980 National Championship Team.



After his playing days, Williams teamed up with former WRBL Sports Director and Georgia teammate DJ jones to form the Sports Visions sports team. The Columbus native duo have championed local athletes in the Chattahoochee Valley through their radio and TV show. Along with annual banquets to honor prep athletes throughout the year.