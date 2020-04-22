Tae Crowder Ready To Play For Any NFL Team

The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, and Harris County High School fans hope to see one of their own get his named called, linebacker Tae Crowder. During his time in the Chattahoochee Valley Crowder was a versatile offensive player. He lined up as a tight end, wide receiver and even as a running back his senior year.



When he decided to play for the Dawgs Crowder had to line up on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker. He became a star in UGA’s linebacker corps racking up 122 tackles. He was also named a semi-finalist for the Dick Butkus Award which is given to the best linebacker in the country.

The Coronavirus outbreak derailed a lot of the usual plans leading up to the NFL Draft, like not having a UGA Pro Day, but Crowder is focused on what he can control. He’s been doing workouts at home and he believes his versatility can make him a valuable asset to any franchise. He’s also enjoying the extra time with friends and family on Draft Week.

“Where ever I go, where ever my opportunity ends up at. I’m ready to put on and show what I can do. It’s good to see people that I haven’t seen in a while. Just being around your family at this crazy time. I just thank God that we’re all safe and sound right now and we just have to keep pushing until it’s over with,” said Crowder

Crowder’s former football coach and current Harris County head coach Jamie Fox says that the former Tiger has all the physical and mental tools to succeed on Sundays.

“I mean he’s a big kid. He’s 6’3” probably 240-245 now and can move. Just really athletic and another thing about Tae he’s a very smart football player and he has a very high football IQ,” said Coach Fox.