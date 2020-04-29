Tae Crowder’s journey from Harris County to New York City has been nothing short of remarkable. Crowder was a part of Harris County’s 2014 region championship team, rushing for over 1600 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. Tae went on to play at the University of Georgia, redshirting the 2015 season before a position switch in 2016, from running back to linebacker. Last season, Crowder played an vital role in the Bulldogs’ dominant defense, starting every game and was a Butkus Award semifinalist. For Crowder, his performance is all about his love of the game, and he’s bringing it with him to New York.

I just got a passion for the game, I’m going to bring good energy, I love to win. I got that winning attitude, so whatever i do, I’m going to attack it. Tae Crowder, New York Giants Linebacker

Crowder is now just the 2nd player from Harris County to be drafted, after Jordan Jenkins, who, just like him, was a Georgia linebacker drafted by an New York team. Current Harris County head coach Jamie Fox says that the impact this will have for the program is big.

We got posters on the wall, of former players, kids see him every day, and now they’ll see him in a different light, they’ll see him as an NFL player. And give them more reason hopefully to work hard too. Jamie Fox, Harris County Head Football Coach

As Tae gets ready for his next journey, he has one piece of advice for high school players right now.