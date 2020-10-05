Talladega Superspeedway invites 15,000 fans to Yellawood 500

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s race weekend in Talladega, and Sunday, 15,000 NASCAR fans were in the grandstands for the Yellawood 500. The superspeedway was the first in the state to bring fans back into sporting events since the pandemic began.

The race track has prioritized fan safety. There are washing stations throughout the tracks, fans had temperature checks upon entry, and were provided face masks and hand sanitizer.

Fans that came out were happy to see more fans in the grandstands.

“They’re doing a great job, I feel super safe” said Lindsey Goodwin.

“Yeah, all around, there is clear signage printed everywhere, you know what the standards are, and everyone is being really respectful,” said Doug Goodwin.

Other fans felt the reduced capacity took away from the NASCAR race day experience.

“Absolutely, except we need a lot more fans here,” said Pat Centilli.” Centilli said he was happy to see some fans without masks.

For the vendors that rely on heavy crowds, the reduced capacity has slashed their sales.

“Talladega is one of our biggest racetracks that we come to, and money, and even with fans,” said Becky McDonald; Mr. Hotdog Food Truck.

McDonald said sales from the Yellawood 500 were about half of what they’d expect in a pre-pandemic time.

The superspeedway president said they’ve made adjustments to keep the racing events pandemic friendly.

