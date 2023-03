BUTLER (WRBL) – Day one of the GHSA Elite Eight got underway on Thursday, with five area teams still alive in their quest to win a state title. Taylor County and Hardaway clinched spots in the Final Four this weekend, while Carver and Randolph-Clay saw their seasons come to an end.

You can catch all the action, as well as a look ahead for GIAA and AHSAA Final Four action in the video player above.