Team USA Preps For 2019 International Cup

Columbus, Ga. – The 2019 USA Softball International Cup kicks off Monday in the Fountain City. The American National team wrapped up their last practice before their first game in the Cup against the Philippines on Sunday. The team is back on American soil after a tournament in Tokyo, Japan. For many players it’s great just to be back in their home country and for one former Alabama Crimson Tide player it’s very special to be back ni the middle of SEC Country.
Columbus hosted the inaugural Olympic Softball Tournament back in 1996.