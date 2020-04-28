Teams Try To Prepare For New GHSA Football Season

With the release of the 2020 GHSA High School Football schedules, it brings one major change for many local teams as it brings everyone closer together. THis is evident in the new region 2-4A, which includes all of Muscogee County’s public high schools with the exception of Northside plus LaGrange and Troup County. This is the first time that the majority of these teams have been i nthe same region in a while, but the teams are familiar with each other.

With the COVID-19 outbreak drastically altering Sprign and offseason practice schedules, terms have had to utilize other methods to be as ready as possible for when teams do get the ability to meet with each other.

“We’re going to have to jump into it. I don’t know when this is all going to get started back up again. I hope they take the safe approach, because there’s a lot of variables that are goign to come into play when they do let us get back together. We’ll hit the ground running when they give us the okay to go,” said Columbus High Football Head Coach Phil Marino.

When these teams finally take the fields it will be a special moment.

“It’s going to be electric for everybody, but especially for us. We have some major goals this year. We’ve been 4th and 3rd in our region the last two years and made the playoffs and we’re ready to take that next step to get out of the first round of the playoffs and make a deep playoff run. That’s all our kids talk about,” said Hardaway Head Football Coach Michael Woolridge.

“I think that us coaches, as well as the players, will have much more appreciation for what we do everyday. You never know how good you got it until it’s gone,” said Tanner Glisson, Troup County High Head Football Coach.

The GHSA 2020-21 football season is scheduled to start on August 21, 2020.