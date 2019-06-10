Sports

The Auburn Tigers are back at the College World Series for the first time since '97!

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:03 PM EDT

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - Chapel Hill, NC - The Auburn Tigers are going back to the College World Series for the first time since 1997. The Tigers took down the 14th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 14-7 in a decisive game 3 the Super Regional round. Auburn's offense exploded for 13 runs in the top of the 1st inning. The Tar Heels tried to claw their way back into the game but the Tigers lead was just too much to overcome. 

In Omaha, the Tigers will take on fellow SEC member Mississippi State. 
 

