The Auburn Tigers are back at the College World Series for the first time since '97!
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - Chapel Hill, NC - The Auburn Tigers are going back to the College World Series for the first time since 1997. The Tigers took down the 14th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 14-7 in a decisive game 3 the Super Regional round. Auburn's offense exploded for 13 runs in the top of the 1st inning. The Tar Heels tried to claw their way back into the game but the Tigers lead was just too much to overcome.
In Omaha, the Tigers will take on fellow SEC member Mississippi State.
Georgia News
Georgia teen dies while running laps
DeKalb County high school student, Elyse Purefoy, 17, died Monday while running laps at practice.Read More »
Former Pres. Carter returns to teaching Sunday school following surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter took time off from teaching Sunday school In Plains, Georgia to undergo surgery for a broken hip.Read More »
Alabama News
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
