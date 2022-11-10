INDIANAPOLIS – The second half of the NFL season begins with a divisional showdown between the Falcons and Panthers on Thursday and ends with the Eagles looking to stay perfect when they host the Commanders on Monday.

There’s only one game in week 10 that features two teams above the .500 mark. The 6-2 Bills meet the 7-1 Vikings with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Buffalo after star quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury.

WROC’s sports director Thad Brown joins Chris Hagan on “Big Game Bound” with the latest on Allen’s availability.

This week’s show also features reports from New York and San Francisco, analysis on Frank Reich’s firing in Indianapolis and former NFL running back Jarrett Payton’s weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every week at 12 p.m. on Thursday leading up the Super Bowl in Arizona.