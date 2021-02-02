Big Game Bound: How does Belichick Rebuild Patriots?

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are heading into a big off-season after not making the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The team just came off its first losing season since 2000. After Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team didn’t fill his position to their expectations.

Cam Newton was a great addition in the locker room and was liked by head coach Bill Belichick, but ultimately failed to keep the team’s momentum going.

So what happens now? What does Belichick need to relaunch the Patriots?

In the above video, Yianni Kourakis breaks down all of the routes the team could potentially take.