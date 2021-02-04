 

 

Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: Bears Jim McMahon, Dan Hampton talk SBLV top players

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be making just their second Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, while it’s the fourth appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams will have rosters full of talent when they square off at Raymond James Stadium. While the quarterbacks are the headliners, the Bucs and Chiefs have other talented players who helped get their teams to the big game.

Join our Big Game Bound team live at 1 p.m. ET: Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, FOX59’s Chris Hagan, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno are joined by two Chicago Bears legends.

WFLA

NFL Hall of Fame DT Dan Hampton and Super Bowl Champion QB Jim McMahon will address SBLV’s biggest X-factor: Which player is most important to the Chiefs and Bucs this Sunday? They will also discuss the Bears offseason needs.

And many expect New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees to retire this offseason. So will the Saints look to Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at QB? Join our interactive discussion.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 61° 52°

Friday

56° / 38°
Showers
Showers 50% 56° 38°

Saturday

52° / 37°
PM Rain
PM Rain 60% 52° 37°

Sunday

59° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 59° 39°

Monday

62° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 48°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 69° 48°

Wednesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 63° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
55°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

56°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
56°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
55°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
55°

55°

1 AM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

2 AM
Light Rain
70%
55°

56°

3 AM
Rain
82%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
90%
56°

56°

5 AM
Rain
88%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
78%
56°

54°

7 AM
Showers
50%
54°

53°

8 AM
Showers
42%
53°

52°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
52°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
12%
51°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
51°

52°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories