Big Game Bound: Red hot Chiefs and streaking Bears

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re heading down the road to Atlanta and one week closer to The Big Game.

Anthony “AC” Calhoun is talking all the major headlines around the NFL leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

This week, we discuss the red hot Kansas City Chiefs with Dan Lucy of KOLR/KOZL and the streaking Chicago Bears with Scott Leber of WTVO.

Chiefs fans are loving life

The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC West at 9-2 and have the 2nd-highest scoring offense in the league.

“It has been a fantastic season, a magical season,” Lucy said. “Their two losses coming to two of the best teams in the NFL, the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams by a combined score of just six points.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 3rd in the the NFL is passing yards and 1st in passing touchdowns.

The Chiefs are heading to Oakland for their next game against the Raiders.

“Bears fans are giddy”

Another fanbase with something to be happy about is the Chicago Bears.

The team is in first place in the NFC North and have won five straight games.

Chicago has allowed the 2nd-fewest points per game in the league, giving up just 19.2 points per game.

“The addition of Kahlil Mack has meant so much to this team,” Leber said.

And the fans? They’re eating it up.

“They’re pinching themselves,” Leber said. “They cannot believe how good this team is. I don’t think anybody expected the Bears to be 8-3 at this point.”

The Bears will face the New York Giants on Sunday.