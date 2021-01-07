 

Big Game Bound Week 18: The wild-card round

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

(NEXSTAR) — The playoffs are underway and “Big Game Bound” is going all in for the wild-card round.

We’re previewing each playoff game. Jarrett Payton breaks down the Saints vs. the Bears. Dan Lucas joins us from Tampa to talk Buccaneers vs. Washington. Why is an 11-5 team traveling to play a team that only won seven games? And how confident are the Bucs with Tom Brady under center in the playoffs?

Seahawks correspondent AJ McCord talks about what makes the Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll player/coach relationship so effective. The Seahawks will open the playoffs against the Rams.

Cory Curtis checks in from Nashville to talk Titans vs. Ravens. That might be the best matchup of the wildcard round. John Telich has the latest on the COVID outbreak in Cleveland, where the timing could not be worse. And we’ll take you to Indianapolis, where Chris Hagan previews another great wild-card game: the Colts vs. the Bills.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.

