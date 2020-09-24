Watch: Big Game Bound Week 3: Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Jackson and Ravens

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s episode of Big Game Bound starts at 1 p.m. ET. Check back for the stream.

(NEXSTAR) — Heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, “Big Game Bound” is looking at two marquee matchups: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Analyst Jarrett Payton will weigh in on the competition between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Plus we ask whether the Chicago Bears are for real and which coaches are in the hot seat two weeks into the season.

We’ll also speak with former NFL player Don Carey, now a city councilman in Chesapeake, Virginia, about social justice.

Other segments on the show include:

  • Tips for gambles from Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White.
  • A tribute to Bears great Gale Sayers, who died Wednesday at the age of 77.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 78° 71°

Friday

84° / 65°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 60% 84° 65°

Saturday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 85° 68°

Monday

84° / 62°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 84° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 56°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 76° 56°

Wednesday

78° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

7 AM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

8 AM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

9 AM
Showers
40%
71°

73°

10 AM
Showers
40%
73°

75°

11 AM
Showers
40%
75°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories