 

Buccaneers fans celebrate NFC championship win across Tampa Bay

by: Olivia Steen

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What a time to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan!

People gathered in Downtown Tampa to watch the Bucs defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game.

“Oh my God, it was a nail biter. We couldn’t take it. The stress,” one longtime Bucs fan told 8 On Your Side.

“That second quarter was extremely stressful. We weren’t putting points up. We weren’t putting the ball up. But we had enough of a lead and enough strength,” said James Malcolm.

In two weeks, the Bucs will make history. They’re the first NFL team to host and play in the Super Bowl.

“We haven’t had a good team in 20 years and this year, we have a home game at the Super Bowl… it’s going to be huge,” Malcolm said.

