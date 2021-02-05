 

 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks says Bucs linebacking core gives him ‘sense of pride’

The Big Game

by: Karen Loftus

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Derrick Brooks has been there, done that. He’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s a Super Bowl Champion. And he’s one of the all-time great Buccaneers players. So having him in your corner as a current player is a major asset.

Luckily for Bucs linebackers, Lavonte David and Devin White, Brooks has been there for them every step of the way to this Big Game. But seeing that duo fly around on the field does not make him want to get back out there himself.

“It doesn’t because my body reminds me my days are long over,” Brooks said. “But what it does is it just gives me a sense of pride because we communicate– the three of us. The things we communicate about, I’m happy to see it come on the field and play itself out.”

Brooks may have some added company to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as his fellow Super Bowl winning teammates Ronde Barber and John Lynch could become the fourth and fifth players who spent all or the majority of their career with the Buccaneers to get a gold jacket, joining Lee Roy Selmon Warren Sapp and Brooks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 47° 42°

Saturday

47° / 42°
Rain
Rain 90% 47° 42°

Sunday

57° / 35°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 12% 57° 35°

Monday

63° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 46% 68° 55°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Showers
Showers 51% 70° 56°

Thursday

65° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 65° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

45°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
45°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
45°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
43°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
44°

45°

10 AM
Few Showers
33%
45°

47°

11 AM
Showers
46%
47°

47°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
47°

46°

1 PM
Rain
89%
46°

45°

2 PM
Rain
87%
45°

44°

3 PM
Rain
90%
44°

45°

4 PM
Rain
79%
45°

45°

5 PM
Rain
79%
45°

44°

6 PM
Rain
87%
44°

44°

7 PM
Rain
90%
44°

43°

8 PM
Light Rain
74%
43°

43°

9 PM
Light Rain
68%
43°

44°

10 PM
Light Rain
67%
44°

44°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
44°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories