 

Chiefs fan creates one-of-a-kind Mahomes jersey out of 40,000 tiny chains

by: Sharifa Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City Chiefs fan is proving his love for the team through his time and dedication.

Rick Smith is the owner of The Booga Box, which provides custom chain-made items, mostly jewelry, so he certainly had the tools and expertise for his latest masterpiece: a Patrick Mahomes chain jersey.

“You start with doing rows and rows and rows. It was 175 hours from start to finish to get it done,” Smith said. “It’s a little over 40,000 rings.”

Smith said the creation is one of a kind, weighing 14 pounds and using $800 worth of materials.

Now, he said the only thing he’s missing is approval from one of his favorite players, the star QB himself.

“I haven’t heard from him. I have tagged him with it, haven’t heard anything back with it. Would be nice to. One thing I would like to add to this is his signature,” Smith said.

His next project is even bigger: a wall mural with Chiefs players’ silhouettes. He said it will need about 120,000 chain pieces and take and an estimated 8 months to complete.

But he has no plans to make another jersey. This project was just for him.

“I wasn’t expecting any kind of feedback really. I just kind of, this was one of the few things I actually built for myself,” Smith said. “It’s nice. I have something different that nobody else has.”

