 

 

Empire State Building to celebrate Super Bowl LV with lights, virtual scoreboard

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Empire State Building

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Empire State Building will join the rest of the world Sunday in celebrating Super Bowl LV. During the game, the building will become a virtual scoreboard.

At kickoff, the building’s world-famous tower lights will be split down the middle in the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs (red and white) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (red, orange, white).

With each scoring play, the building will sparkle in the scoring team’s colors for one minute, then remain lit for the team currently in the lead.

Following the end of the game, the building will light in the colors of the Super Bowl champion until 2 a.m. Monday.

