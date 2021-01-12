 

Florida agencies ramp up human trafficking awareness ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Megan Gannon and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

TAMPA (WFLA) – As a part of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of 71 people in a human trafficking operation.

These arrests mark the end of a month-long operation named “Operation Interception” aimed at targeting and combating human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl 55.

“With less than a month until the big game our operations continue seeking those who choose to sexually exploit others here in our community,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Sheriff Chronister said he hopes these arrests send a clear message: his department has zero tolerance for this heinous crime.

“We are not going to stop. The game is going to come, the game is going to leave, and our human trafficking efforts will not stop,” added Sheriff Chronister.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody also spoke Monday about how they are continuing the work they started last year’s Super Bowl.

“We are working with Uber drivers, transportation drivers, hotel and the restaurant industry,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Even the airport is getting on board. They now have digital billboards to let travelers know about human trafficking and exploitation.

