 

Florida football stadium decked out for Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aerial footage shows the Raymond James Stadium in Florida is already decked out for the Super Bowl.

During the big game on Feb. 7, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to win successive Super Bowls as they taken on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Video from WFTS-TV shows the two teams’ logos painted on the field ahead of the game’s 55th iteration.

Because of coronavirus pandemic concerns, the NFL is limiting the game’s capacity to 22,000.

The Bucs won three straight playoff games on the road to become the first team to advance to a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

