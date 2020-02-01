Former Chiefs and 49ers quarterback Alex Smith pulling for Kansas City in Super Bowl

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 04: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of the game at FedExField on November 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. Atlanta won 38-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Quarterback Alex Smith knows the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as well as anyone. He was drafted by and played seven years with the 49ers. In 2012, he was traded to the Chiefs and played five years in Kansas City.

Smith is a fan of both teams and has great friends on both squads. However, those relationships won’t keep him from picking a favorite in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a part of me pulling for Big Red – Coach Reid and Pat,” Smith said during a Saturday appearance on ESPN’s Outside the Lines. “It’s a special place, they have a special thing going on. I hope they can finish it off.”

While speaking to the media this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid couldn’t speak highly enough of Smith’s role in the development of current quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying Smith taught him “how to be a pro.” Smith said hearing those words was flattering and humbling.

“Coach Reid is one of the greatest coaches, probably ever,” Smith said. “And Pat, in his own right, long before he met me was a pretty good quarterback. I was lucky to be around both of them.”

Smith said his year working with Mahomes was “awesome.” And while it wasn’t always an easy situation, there was a great mutual respect.

“It’s crazy to see the run they’ve been on,” Smith said. “They’re so much fun to watch.”

Smith has been on the sidelines since suffering a gruesome injury playing for the Washington Redskins in 2018. The injury was so serious it nearly cost him his leg. He’s been rehabbing ever since and hasn’t ruled out a return to the football field.