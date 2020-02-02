Heads or tails? Coin flip among many prop bets when 49ers meet Chiefs

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – Vegas thinks the Super Bowl will be close with Kansas City favored by 1.5 points over San Francisco.

For those looking to bet on the game, the outcome isn’t the only thing you can make a prediction on.

Will the coin flip land on heads or tails?

Will Demi Lovato’s national anthem go over or under 2 minutes?

Who will be named game MVP?

Prop bets are common and a favorite among fans and bettors each and every year.

So how will things play out in Miami besides finding a winner on the field? From start to finish a lot of eyes will be on things besides the outcome.