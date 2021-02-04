 

 

How do you spell that? We put Super Bowl fans to the test

Andy Reed?

Rob Gronk…?

Bruce Ariens?

Patrick Mahommes… or was that Patrick Mahomme?

And don’t even try to spell the name of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman with the last name “Suh.”

We put Super Bowl fans to the test with our spelling bee in Tampa, with mixed results. Most of them were game to take a guess–and some of the fans even managed to spell players’ names correctly.

But as for Bucs defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh?

Forget about it!

For the record, here are the correct spellings if you’d like to quiz other fans for this year’s big game:

  • Andy Reid
  • Rob Gronkowski
  • Bruce Arians
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Ndamukong Suh

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

