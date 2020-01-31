‘It goes with the territory’: Big-spending for Big Game tickets, merchandise

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Fans in Miami for the Super Bowl are paying a steep price for admission and memorabilia.

The racks are stocked full with Miami Vice Super Bowl gear. A custom flare many fans say they won’t find anywhere else. It’s why depending on the style, visitors are shelling out anywhere between $50-$80 for some Super Bowl t-shirts.

“I think they’re a little overpriced, but it goes with the territory,” said Miami guest Jackie Lomozzo.

Ticket prices are no exception, says Akshay Khanna, the director of sports marketing for the ticket-selling site StubHub.

“So get in’s are around $4,100 on StubHub right now,” Khanna said. “Average prices are closer to about $6,300 or $6,400 and we know that’s a lot. After all, this is the Super Bowl.”

Those prices may seem a bit high, but Khanna says a contributing factor is that Hard Rock Stadium is one of the smaller venues to host a Super Bowl.

“There’s about 10,000 fewer seats in this stadium than in Atlanta the previous year and so there’s just fewer tickets out there,” Khanna said.

According to StubHub, the average fan is traveling about 1,500 miles to Miami for the Super Bowl. Fans interested in seeing the Big Gamel live at Hard Rock Stadium still have a chance.

About 3,000 tickets remain. Just be prepared to spend quite a bit of coin.