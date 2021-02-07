Local business opens during pandemic, hosts first Super Bowl event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Outskirts Bar and Grill hosted their very first Super Bowl event for the big game.

They opened their doors in the middle of the pandemic and, like many local restaurants, had to adapt by doing takeout orders to stay afloat.

“Of course we were over here sweating wondering what’s going to happen, if we are even going to be able to open up,” co-owner Josh Wester said. “We’re not one of these big franchises that have multi-million dollars, we’re just two local people just trying to have an honest place for people to work to come and have fun.”

They opened during the pandemic, so they have never experienced their bar at full capacity. For their Super Bowl event, they hoped to get a taste of what their post-pandemic future could look like.

The bar and grill encouraged families to attend the Super Bowl festivities, as they aim to be a family-friendly establishment.

We spoke to co-owner Bobby Judge ahead of the game.

“Our expectations?” Judge said. “It’s going to be so packed that people have to line up outside to get in. Reality is, this place is going to be pretty packed We’re all going to hang out and watch some good game… a lot of food is going to get eaten.”

Judge hopes Columbusites choose to support local businesses on game day.

For people staying home for the big game, The Outskirts offered takeout and DoorDash delivery of their Super Bowl snacks if you ordered in advance.