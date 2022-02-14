“Start here… go anywhere” former Georgia Military College Football Coach wins Super Bowl

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Military College’s schools motto for students is, “start here… go anywhere,” and former outside linebacker coach Eric Henderson took the advice he instilled in young athletes to go on and coach, and be a Super Bowl Champion, for the Los Angeles Rams.

Henderson joined Georgia Military College (GMC) in 2012 after coaching at Georgia Tech, the National Football League, and the United Football League.

In their 2012 season Henderson coached under Defensive Coordinator Rob Manchester, holding a 7-4 record. After coaching at GMC, he went on and worked on staff at Oklahoma State University for three seasons.

In 2016, Henderson became the Assistant Defensive Line Coach for the University of Texas at San Antonio. Shortly after, Henderson was asked to coach as Assistant Defensive Line Coach for the Los Angeles Rams, which he did for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. After which he was hired as the Defensive Line coach in 2019.

Over the last three seasons coaching for the Rams, Henderson has been influential in pushing the Rams to being #1 ranked defense in the NFL for 2020.

In a prepared statement, GMC Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Rob Manchester, spoke on Henderson’s milestone as a coach.

“Having worked with Eric during his time at GMC, it’s awesome knowing he’s now a Super Bowl winning

coach,” said Manchester. “We’ve kept in touch over the years, and it’s been great to see how successful he’s been so far in his career. I know he still has much more to accomplish, and I look forward to continuing to watch him do great work in the sport of football.”

The Georgia Military College also shared their congratulations for Henderson in a press release, celebrating their former coach.

“Congratulations to Eric Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams for winning Super Bowl LVI!”