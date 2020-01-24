Super Bowl Saturday? Teen wants big game moved from Sunday

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — We’ve all struggled to get out of bed on the Monday morning following Super Bowl Sunday. Let’s just say productivity isn’t where it could be in the office that day.

A New York teen is trying to change that by starting a petition to move the biggest game in American sports back a day to Saturday. And he isn’t alone! So far, more than 30,000 people have signed his petition on Change.org.

Frankie Ruggeri, 16, argues more fans would be able to watch the Super Bowl on a Saturday. He’s specifically advocating for children who have to go to school the next morning.

“He has a lot of passion in his heart,” Frank Ruggeri told CNN about his son. “When he gets on one thing, he really sticks with it.”

Even though the game will remain on Sunday this year, Frankie plans to stay up late and watch. He’ll be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

What do you think? Is Frankie onto something?