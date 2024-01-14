Despite the subzero temperatures in Kansas City, Taylor Swift arrived at Saturday evening’s Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins playoff game to support Travis Kelce & Co. in the wild-card round matchup. Naturally, she showed up in style.

Swift sported a custom-made—and very warm-looking—Kelce coat. It’s a neat item on its own, but its origins make Swift’s wardrobe choice even cooler.

The jacket was designed and created by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Moments after Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in the jacket, Juszczyk posted video showing how she made the lined coat out of a Kelce jersey.

Brittany Mahomes had her own jacket, made out of her husband’s jersey.

Juszczyk has designed a few jackets like this. Her husband’s teammate Deebo Samuel recently rocked a sleeveless version made out of a Brock Purdy jersey, in support of the quarterback’s MVP candidacy.

It’s hard for a designer to have a more impactful celebrity endorsement than Swift wearing their clothing. And based on the conditions at Arrowhead, the jacket served a very important function as well.