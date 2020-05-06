The Grind Doesn’t Stop For Local Athletes

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought every sport to a sudden halt for now. That hasn’t stopped some local athletes from working on their craft. Former Troup County quarterback Kobe Hudson and former Harris County wide out Tailique Williams are both heading into their freshman season at the Division 1 level.



Hudson will head to The Plains and become a wide receiver for the Auburn Tigers. Williams is taking his talents to Atlanta to play for Georgia State.

Normally, they would be getting ready for summer workouts at their respective universities. Since those facilities are closed down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this pair has teamed up with some elite local athletes.



It’s an impressive group that includes New York Giants draft pick and former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder. Both players say that the things they’re learning in this unexpected training site will be huge when they get back to campus.



“It’s great because they help me, because I know I’m not perfect. So every little messup they teach me more and more,” said Williams.



“Man it’s different not being there with the team but it’s really helping me just get into shape. Just getting ready for the season this year,” said Hudson.



Hudson and Williams are also working out with Columbus Lions quarterback Mason Espinosa and former Georgia Tech quarterback and former Harris County quarterback TaQuan Marshall.