Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have started a new era in their franchise history. On Tuesday the Lions introduced Chris McKinney as the newest head coach. McKinney is just the second coach in Columbus Lions history after Jason Gibson. Coach McKinney was the former defensive backs coach for the current National Arena League Champions the Albany Empire. He understands the pressure of leading a franchise like the Lions where the fans expect championships every season. Instead of running away from it the new Lions leader is embracing it.



“I love the pressure of being on a team that’s been so successful. I didn’t want to come to a new start up team where there was no pressure. I kind of like pressure. I think that it builds character, and I think it’s going to do the same thing for the players. Because I’m going to hold them to same pressure that I’m getting held to,” said McKinney.



The Lions also introduced a brand new and updated logo for their franchise. The new symbol is an updated Lions head and new font for their team as well. While it was a pretty expensive venture, the franchise leaders felt like this is what their fanbase deserved.



“This is a very cool design. It’s a very modern design and it’s what the Lions fans deserve. A top notch logo for a top notch fan base,” said Columbus Lions President Jeff Levack.