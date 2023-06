LADONIA (WRBL) – The third annual Shedrick Dixon educational Football camp took place Saturday morning at the Ladonia Sports Complex. This year’s camp also featured a dance camp for the first time.

The camp is held in honor of former Central Red Devil state champion, Shedrick Dixon. Dixon was tragically killed in a shooting in 2010.

WRBL News 3 spoke with Cicely Abron, Dixon’s sister about the camp. You can see that interview in the video player above.