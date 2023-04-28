COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Three Carver Tigers signed to continue their basketball careers on Thursday afternoon. Caylee Simpson will be taking her talents to Georgia State University. Akirya Robinson is headed to Fort Valley State University. Lastly, Jakayla Geiger signed to Talladega College. Carver has a lot to be proud of when it comes to what these girls were a part of. In the past four years, Carver has seen a lot of success including state championships. Congrats to all three Tigers on their commitments.

You can hear from all three signees in the video player above.