Three Northside Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent

At Northside High School a trio of Patriots signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the college level.

Connor O’Neal will continue his baseball career with the Georgia State Panthers in Atlanta. Emma Mann will play softball for Pfiffer University, and her teammate Jacelyn Lahr will play for West Georgia.

It’s an exciting time for all three seniors but they reflected on the lessons they’ve learned playing for Northside High School.



“For sure it was teamwork. The teamwork is a big thing. It’s really what Northside taught me. Not just in baseball, but the school. We’re all a family here, so it’s kind of applies to life not just to baseball,” said O’Neal.



“My coaches always push me, and kind of help me become the player I am today. The biggest lesson I learned is to be a good teammate and never give up,” said Mann.



“I’m definitely going to miss all of my teammates, and just like the bonding I’ve had over the years and all my coaches especially,” said Lahr.