Tigers Embrace New Roles On Offensive Line

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)– Auburn University coaches Gus Malzahn, Bruce Pearl and Butch Thompson want you to join the team in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. The head coaches of Auburn football, basketball and baseball have launched a public service announcement that calls for “teamwork” in keeping one another safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the world of athletics, we know all too well the importance of teamwork in order to achieve a greater good. It’s imperative to use the same approach in our fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene.