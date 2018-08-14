Auburn, AL – The Auburn Tigers offense will revolve around their returning quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham will be more familiar with the offense but he may not be too familiar with the players guarding him. The Tigers lost four starters from last year’s team, so to fill those holes the coaching staff had to shift players around. Those changes included putting players in positions they never played before. However the team is embracing this change and with Stidham’s help they believe they can be ready for the upcoming season.
Tigers Embrace New Roles On Offensive Line
